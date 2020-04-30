Assassin's Creed Valhalla: everything we know about the Viking-inspired adventure

Ubisoft has confirmed the next chapter in the Assassin's Creed series will be Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will see players visiting the (long-rumored) Viking Age.

We got our first glimpse of the game on April 29, when artist BossLogic tweeted out a picture that said "tune in for the next Assassin's Creed chapter" followed by a link to a Twitch live stream where he slowly unveiled the Viking-themed key art for the game.

The completed picture (seen above) was then followed by the unveiling of the new game's name and the announcement of a world premiere cinematic trailer that's debuting at 5pm CEST/4pm BST/11am EDT/8am PDT on April 30 (or 1am AEST on May 1).

It's been two years since Assassin's Creed Odyssey released, so we're more than ready for our latest fill of action-packed history and can't wait to see how the series' stunning locations look on next-gen consoles. So, without further ado, here's everything we know so far about Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We're expecting to get a release window later today when Assassin's Creed Valhalla is officially revealed.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailers

Ubisoft is due to debut the world premiere trailer for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla later today. We've embedded the Youtube video below:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla news and rumors

Longboats

BossLogic's artwork also shows Viking longboats, so we can expect to be setting sail once again - although we're not quite sure where yet.

Two protagonists

BossLogic's artwork depicts both a Viking man and a Viking woman, so we can deduce that players may once again have the choice of a male and female protagonist.

15 studios working on Valhalla

According to a tweet by Ubisoft Montreal, 15 studios around the world are working on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Viking Age

As rumored, Assassin's Creed Kingdom will take place in the Viking Age. This became clear when BossLogic began drawing Viking-themed art on the Assassin's Creed reveal Twitch stream - but the name also gives it away.

New Assassin's Creed confirmed

Ubisoft confirmed on April 29 that a new Assassin's Creed is in the works, titled Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The studio announced that a world premiere trailer will be debuted for the game on April 30 at 5pm CEST/4pm BST/11am EDT/8am PDT on April 30 (or 1am AEST on May 1).

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: what we want to see

Stunning next-gen worlds

The Assassin's Creed games are renowned for their stunning worlds, and we can't wait to see how a Ubisoft's Viking Age world will look on next-gen consoles.

Due to being set in this period, we're hoping to visit a wide range of European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, England, Ireland, Scotland and many more.

Longboat combat

One of the most wonderful aspects of Assassin's Creed Odyssey was the ability to board the Adrestia and explore the world - or attack other vessels - and we hope Assassin's Creed Valhalla lets us do the same but, this time, with Viking longboats.

Nordic folklore

Nordic folklore is incredibly rich and intrinsically tied to the Vikings. We hope that Ubisoft will explore Norse mythology as it did Greek and Egyptian mythology in the series' other entries, weaving the world with Norse Gods such as Odin and Thor, and perhaps even cultivating the story around Ragnarok in some way or another.

Let us play as a female character again

Kassandra was badass, so imagine playing as a strong Viking woman. It wouldn't make sense for Ubisoft to go backwards now, so we're hoping to have more than one protagonist available.