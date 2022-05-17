Apple will let App Store developers quietly squeeze you for extra cash

Audio player loading…

Apple has told App Store developers that they will now be able to automatically pass subscription price rises on to consumers.

Previously, when a subscription price was increased, subscribers had to opt in by tapping the "Agree to New Price" icon before the price increase is applied, otherwise the subscription would not renew at the next billing period.

The change is bound to alarm some App Store customers. However, Apple has reassured users that the new change to its payments system will only work under certain specific conditions and with notice in advance.

App Store subscriptions

Apple says the specific conditions for this change to its merchant services are that the price increase doesn’t occur more than once per year, doesn’t exceed $5 and 50% of the subscription price, or $50 and 50% for an annual subscription price, and is permissible by local law.

Users will be notified of the increase in advance in these situations via email, push notification, or a message within the app.

Apple says the current system has led to some services being unintentionally interrupted for users, meaning they must take steps to resubscribe within the app.

This isn’t the first App store update by the consumer technology giant that likely won’t be met with open arms.

For example, the company recently announced that developers of smartphone apps that have not been updated within the last three years will receive an email telling them that their app has been identified for removal from the App Store.

The move provoked the ire of many developers, who say that many applications can exist in a completed form and do not require repeated updates.