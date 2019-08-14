An AMD Threadripper processor reportedly spotted in leaked benchmark

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors, led by the likes of the Ryzen 9 3900X have been all the rage over the last few months, but it's left us wondering: where is Threadripper 3rd Generation? Well, a leaked benchmark may have just given us a clue.

A leaked Geekbench result, spotted by TechPowerUp, references an AMD 'Sharkstooth' processor. Now, previously we've heard these chips referenced as Castle Peak, but because this is a 32-core chip with a 3.6 GHz boost, it doesn't match any of the recently-announced Epyc processors. So, if this chip is actually a real thing, it would have to be Threadripper.

As for how this alleged Threadripper 3rd Generation processor performed in this leaked benchmark, it scored a whopping 94,772 points in the GeekBench multi-core test. For comparison's sake, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX scores 82,678 points, as noted by Tom's Hardware. That makes this mysterious AMD 'Sharkstooth' processor about 13% faster in a multi-threaded workload.

If these numbers are accurate, and this AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Gen processor is both real and this powerful, it could be a compelling option for any serious creatives out there looking for a little extra horsepower.

Still, we don't really have a clear picture of when we'll actually see AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation processors show up on the streets. However, we have seen some previous speculation that these HEDT (high-end desktop) processors would appear as soon as October 2019.

We're sure we'll see these Threadripper processors once AMD is ready to share the information. But, if these leaked benchmarks are any indication we could be getting some extremely powerful silicon in the near future.