Amazon's Nintendo Switch OLED deal drops the console to its lowest-ever price

If you've been searching for a great Nintendo Switch OLED deal, then you won't want to miss this.

The Nintendo Switch OLED has dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon and is currently £300.44, which is a saving of £9.55. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

That might not appear like much of a discount, but considering the console was only released in October 2021 and continues to be incredibly popular, any savings consumers can make is always welcome.

The Nintendo Switch OLED deal is only available on the white model as the Neon Red and Blue version is sold out. However, if you've been after a deal where you only get the console, look no further.



The Nintendo Switch OLED features a vibrant 7-inch screen, improved speakers, a redesigned kickstand, and more internal storage. The Switch OLED dock also includes a LAN port for those who want to use a wired connection when playing online.

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): £309.99 £300.44 at Amazon

Save £9.55 – The Nintendo Switch OLED is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. If you've been waiting for a great deal that just includes the console, we'd snap this Switch OLED deal up before it's gone.

In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we said: "If you’re a first-time Switch buyer this is undoubtedly the model to buy, but the improvements to the Switch OLED will only really benefit handheld and tabletop mode users – and if you’re thinking of upgrading, don’t expect a Nintendo Switch Pro."

It isn't a necessary upgrade, then, but the gorgeous OLED screen might be enough of a reason for many to choose Nintendo's new Switch model.

