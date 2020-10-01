Amazon Prime Day could be a big boost for UK small businesses

Amazon Prime members can currently earn £10 towards purchases on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products. The offer kicked off on September 28 and runs until October 12, the day before this year’s mega Amazon Prime Day event gets underway.

The deal means that Prime members can shop for thousands of eligible small business products in a raft of different departments at Amazon.co.uk.

Shoppers can choose from home and kitchen and sports and outdoors items items through to electronics, jewellery and much, much more. You can find all of the available items here.

Naturally there are terms and conditions, which you can pick through here. However, the basic gist of the deal means that as a Prime member you’ll get £10 to spend on Amazon during Prime Day, which kicks off on October 13 at 12.00am BST. It runs until October 14 23.59pm BST.

Amazon Prime Day 2020

This is just the tip of the Amazon Prime Day iceberg though, with the annual event poised to offer thousands of great deals for anyone signed up for the service. The best way to get the latest news on deals from the online retail giant is to head for TechRadar’s dedicated Amazon Prime Day 2020 page. This hub is updated all the time with the latest developments.

You’ll also want to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven't already done that in order to take part in the annual digital shop-a-thon, which offers thousands of discounted items online. The subscription service costs £7.99/month, or £79/year, and comes with a stack of benefits - not least free fast shipping and access to Prime Video.

However, if you don't want a full membership, you can still take part in Prime Day by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You can cancel it at any point before the 30 days end with no strings attached.