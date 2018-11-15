Addressing what’s next in the on-demand economy

It is a brand repositioning to clarify Zebra’s global position in the marketplace as an innovator at the edge of the enterprise. We have a rich legacy of enabling enterprises to succeed and thrive in an increasingly data-driven world. Delivering meaningful, actionable insights has always been at the heart of what we do. With nearly 50 years of technology expertise and cutting edge innovation Zebra has continually enhanced its capabilities to deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. The new brand positioning expresses how we engage with our customers, putting their front-line business at the centre of our narrative.

Our new brand is all about empowering performance at the front-line in our key verticals – retail, manufacturing, transportations & logistics and healthcare. This means that our devices and solutions are designed to deliver a performance advantage at the edge of the enterprise. Devices are designed with front-line users in mind. These solutions create smart environments and optimize operations through connected, collaborative workflows. When the front line is empowered with the required solutions, the customer experience will drastically improve.