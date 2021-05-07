Download XD: How to try Adobe XD for free or with Creative Cloud

While you may be familiar with many of the best graphic design software programs available, Adobe XD fills a specific niche: it’s a user experience design app for creating mobile and web applications. You can design and animate apps using XD for Mac and Windows, then test them out on the accompanying mobile app.

XD is part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite of software and there are multiple options when it comes to accessing it, so you may be wondering which is the most cost-effective route. In this guide, we look at how to download Adobe XD for free, the options for paid subscriptions, and what alternatives are available.

Can I download Adobe XD for free?

There is a free version of Adobe XD, called XD Starter . Unlike other Adobe apps which limit you to a seven-day trial, the free version of XD has no time limit. However, the features included are limited.

With this Starter version, you can only share one document and one link with one additional editor, whereas the full version allows you to share unlimited documents and links. Also, you only get 2GB of cloud storage, as opposed to 100GB, and the font set you have access to is limited.

Despite this, the Starter app is a good way to get to grips with Adobe XD. To download it, go to the XD page on Adobe’s website—the first result if you google “Adobe XD”—and click Explore Plans, then find the Starter plan and click Download. If you want access to the full product, you’ll need to look into the options for paid subscriptions.

How do I buy Adobe XD?

On the same Explore Plans page on Adobe’s XD website, you’ll see the choices for subscription plans. If you want to use the full version of XD, you’ll need to sign up to one of these plans; Adobe offers no option to pay a one-off fee and buy XD outright.

You can either subscribe to XD on its own or as part of the Creative Cloud All Apps package. This includes over 20 creative apps, such as photo editing program Photoshop, vector design app Illustrator, and 3D imaging software Dimension. If you’re likely to use several of the included apps, the full Creative Cloud subscription will probably be the more cost-effective option for you.

These are the pricing plans available for XD (Image credit: Adobe)

What’s the price of Adobe XD?

The standard XD subscription costs a monthly fee of $9.99 / £9.98 / AU$14.29. Or you can subscribe on a yearly basis, which costs $99.99 / £99.89 / AU$145.19.

Paying for a full year at once works out cheaper over time than the monthly subscription. But if you’re not going to use XD every month, a more cost-effective approach might be to sign up for a monthly subscription when you need it, then pause it when you don’t.

For the Creative Cloud All Apps package, the standard subscription costs $52.99 / £49.94 / AU$76.99 per month, though this is with an annual commitment. Should you want to cancel before the year is over, there’s a cancellation fee of 50% of your remaining subscription. Alternatively, you can subscribe for $79.49 / £75.85 / AU$114.99 per month without this commitment, meaning you can pause the plan at any point without a fee. Or, you can pay $599.88 / £596.33 / AU$871.07 for a full year upfront.

Note that these figures were correct at the time of writing, but prices outside the US regularly fluctuate alongside exchange rates. It’s also worth noting that you can cancel any Adobe subscription for a full refund within the first 14 days.

Adobe XD discounts for teachers and students

Adobe offers an education discount which means that students and teachers can access the full Creative Cloud suite—XD, all the other desktop and mobile apps, and 100GB cloud storage—for a significantly discounted price. This costs $19.99 / £16.24 / AU$21.99 monthly for the first year, then $29.99 / £25.28 / AU$43.99 per month thereafter. Like with the standard All Apps plan, you’ll need to commit to a year at a time. Prepaying for a full year is possible, but it doesn’t work out any cheaper. Adobe asks for proof of eligibility, i.e. a school-issued email address, when you sign up.

How can I get started with Adobe XD?

If you’re finding that Adobe XD has a steep learning curve, you’ll be glad to know that there are many tutorials available on Adobe’s website. There are beginner projects to help you learn the basics, and more complex tasks to help you build your skills. They’re divided into written guides, video tutorials, and interviews with user experience experts.

This is the user interface of Adobe XD (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe XD: Key info you need to know

A relatively new addition to Adobe’s software portfolio, XD first launched in 2016. Available for Mac and Windows computers, it’s used to design and test user interfaces for mobile and web apps. It has a number of useful features, such as built-in sharing tools, responsive resizing so you can design for different screen sizes, and the ability to import assets designed in Illustrator, Photoshop, Photoshop Sketch, and After Effects.

Adobe XD: Android and iOS apps

Though the main element of Adobe XD, the design software, is available for Mac and Windows computers only, there is an accompanying app available for mobile devices running iOS 10 or later, or Android 5.0 or later. This is used for previewing apps designed on the desktop program and is a useful way to test out how your design would work from a user perspective. However, there’s no way to make modifications to your designs through the mobile app.

Adobe XD alternatives

If you decide XD isn’t the right software for you, there are alternative options available. One popular choice is Sketch, an accessible and intuitive app favored by many professionals. This costs $9 per month or $99 per year, though it’s Mac-only. Another option is Figma, which has a similar interface to Sketch but is browser-based. Like Adobe XD, it comes as a free basic version or an advanced premium version, at $12 per month. A third alternative is Axure RP, which is available for Windows and Mac for $25 per month. A 30-day free trial is also available.