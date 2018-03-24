Sea Of Thieves tips and tricks

The wait is over. Rare’s open-world, multiplayer-focused pirate adventure, Sea of Thieves, has finally sailed into port and it’s just as engrossing and charming as you’d expect.

However, jumping into a brand new online world can be a little daunting - especially if you’re not too clued up on the systems and intricacies of a digital pirate’s life. So to give you an edge on the competition, we’ve put together some of the tips and tactics we wish we’d known before embarking on this memorable voyage.

As a bonus tip before we start, make sure you invest in a PC/Xbox One-friendly headset - being mic’d up makes a big difference on this cooperative/competitive adventure...