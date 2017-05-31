Injustice 2 tips and tricks

The films may be hit or miss, but when it comes to gaming, the DC comic book universe knocks them out of the park consistently. Injustice 2 is another revelatory lesson in superhero games 'done right', with more BIFF! BAMM! and KAPOW! than an Adam West boxercise video.

But mastering the move list of Injustice 2 is not for the feint of heart. Read on for our tips on how to knock seven shades of super out of the Justice League heroes and villains.