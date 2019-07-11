How to convert PDF files into JPG files

Truth be told, there are many ways to convert PDF documents to JPG files. A sundry of websites and third-party applications offer such service, many of them for free. But, how reliable are these sites and apps exactly?

Unless you test each and every single one (or have someone do it for you – read: us, as we gathered the best PDF to JPG converters for you), you can’t really know for sure just how reliable, accurate and malware-free these third-parties are.

The good news is, you don’t have to. There are several ways to convert PDF to JPG without having to download an installer from, as your Mac calls them, “unidentified” developers. In fact, macOS already has its own image and PDF viewer that can do it for you.

Windows users, on the other hand, have a couple of apps you can download from the Microsoft Store to help protect you from shady app activities, and we’re discussing one of them here.

How to convert PDF to JPG on macOS

Thanks to macOS’s Preview, you don’t need to download another app to convert your PDF files to JPG. With the Preview app, you can convert your files to several different formats, including PNG, TIFF and, of course, JPG.

If Preview does prove a little too good to be true for your taste, you can also utilize the Adobe’s Acrobat DC, which allows you to convert PDF files to basically any format.

Method 1: Using Preview

The Preview app may look like a simple viewer, but it offers other capabilities as well – from markup editing to exporting a previewed file to other image formats. Here’s how you can convert PDF to JPG on this surprisingly nifty app. Just bear in mind that, if your PDF has several pages, you’ll have to convert one page at a time.

Step 1: Open your PDF file in preview.

Step 2: Select the page you want to convert to JPG, and go to File > Export…

Step 3: A dialogue box will open. Under Format, select JPEG. Set Quality and Resolution.

You may also choose the folder you want to save your file in, as well as set your filename.

Step 4: Hit Save.

Method 2: Using Acrobat DC

Converting PDF to JPG using Adobe’s Acrobat DC, on the other hand, is even easier, as it lets you convert entire documents, as opposed to a page at a time.

Step 1: Open your PDF file in Acrobat DC. On the right-hand side is a toolbar, select Export PDF.

This will open the Export PDF window.

Step 2: Select Image > JPEG.

If necessary, click on the Settings icon next to JPEG to change the file, color and conversion settings, then press OK.

Step 3: Leave “Export all images” unchecked then click Export.

A Save As dialogue box should pop open.

Step 4: Choose your folder, type in your filename and hit Save.

How to convert PDF to JPG on Windows 10

On Windows 10 , there are several ways to convert PDF to JPG as there are many websites and applications that let you do so for free. But for the sake of minimizing the chances of malware, we want to stick to apps from trusted developers.

In this tutorial, we’ll cover converting PDF to JPG using Acrobat PDF, as well as through a popular app called PDF to JPEG, which you can download from the Microsoft Store so you know it’s secure.

Method 2: PDF to JPEG

Before you download the PDF to JPEG app, which is free on Microsoft Store, keep in mind that its user interface isn’t actually the most appealing. The beauty of this app, though, is that it’s very simple, so it should be easy for you to figure out without instruction.

Step 1: Open the PDF to JPEG converter, then click on the Select File icon.

Step 2: A dialogue box should pop open. There, select the PDF file you want to convert.

Step 3: Once the file is open, click Convert near the top of the window above the document.

When the app has finished, it should display a “Conversion Completed” message. It will also save your converted JPG file in the same folder as your original PDF file.

