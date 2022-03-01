You won't find a better PS5 SSD deal right now to double your game storage space

We've just seen what is undoubtedly the best PS5 SSD deal available right now. To get it, you need to head over to Amazon where the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade is down to just £115 (was £176.28).

That brings this PS5-compatible SSD just £10 away from the cheapest price we've seen back during last year's Black Friday. At today's price, no other SSD comes close in terms of value for money right now – and we don't predict that any other devices will get a reduction that would compete with this in the near future. If you take a look at all the other PS5 SSD deals right now, the closest comparable drives of the same size are at least £40 more.

What's even more beneficial about going with the XPG Gammix S70 Blade is that it also comes with a pre-attached heatsink. This is another of the requirements detailed by Sony and ensures the SSD doesn't overheat while in use. With one already included, all you need to do is plug it into the console's storage expansion port and you'll double the available storage space in your PS5.

We're not sure how long this offer will be live, so if you've been hunting for a cheap PS5 SSD deal to increase the storage space for games in your console then we encourage you to grab this one while you can.

1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: £176.28 £115 at Amazon

Save £61 – This is the best price for a compatible PS5 SSD with a heatsink in the UK today. There was a slightly larger 40% reduction during Black Friday, but this equates to just an extra £10 off today's price. It requires minimal fuss to install as well: simply plug it into the expansion port in the PS5 and you'll double your available storage space for games.

