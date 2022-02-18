Xbox Series X is now in stock at Game - Forza Horizon 5 bundle available

It's been a long time since we've seen an Xbox Series X restock in the UK, but the console is finally available at Game once more.

The console by itself isn't available, but there is a bundle available with Forza Horizon 5 for £499.98. If you don't want the latest racer from Playground Games, then you can instead go for one with cheap extras such as hats and T-shirts for £464.98 - that's only £15 more than the console.

You usually get a good couple of hours at least to pick up an Xbox Series X, as the console doesn't tend to sell out quite as quickly as the PS5. (For the latest on Sony's console, you can check in on our PS5 restock live blog - you'll find regular updates on all the major retailers.)

Xbox Series X restock at Game

Xbox Series X | Forza Horizon 5: £499.98 at Game

This is the best Xbox Series X bundle available in Game's latest restock. As well as an Xbox Series X, you get one of the console's best games: open-world racer Forza Horizon 5.

Xbox Series X | Accessories: £464.98 at Game

These are the cheapest bundles available but come with some rather useless extras, such as caps and T-shirts. It's a shame you can't just buy the console by itself for £449.99 and have to fork over another £15 for these almost certainly unwanted accessories.

Once you've got your console, why not check out the latest Xbox Game Pass deals to get a cheap membership to Microsoft's brilliant gaming subscription service. With that, you'll be able to play over 100 Xbox games and get access to an ever-growing library of titles, including first-party releases on day one.

We've also got a guide to all the latest Xbox controller deals and best Xbox game deals.