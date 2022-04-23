The RTX 3060 is finally affordable with crashing GPU prices this week

For the first time in over a year, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is now hovering close to MSRP at multiple retailers, thanks to rapidly falling graphics card prices.

You can now bag yourself an EVGA XC Gaming variant for $389.99 in the US - just $50 more than the original MSRP for the card. Those over in the UK can also get an Inno Twin LHR variant for £379.99, which is just £79 over the official recommended price.

Even though both these listings are still above MSRP, they collectively represent what's quite possibly the best opportunity in the past two years to bag a decent 1080p card without breaking the bank. We're even arguably in the territory of being able to build yourself a decent budget gaming PC here - one that will easily max out most games at 1080p for around the $800 to $900 mark, depending on your specs.

Of course, if you already have a decent setup and are looking to upgrade from an RTX 2060 or a graphics card with equivalent power, then these listings aren't quite as tempting. Many gamers are holding out on an upgrade right now, and that's not an unwise policy. Later this year, we should be seeing the release of the next generation of RTX 4000 series cards from Nvidia and Intel's much anticipated Arc series. Right now, details are thin on the ground (such as release date), but we'll have the latest here at TechRadar as soon as more news breaks.

Cheap RTX 3060 listings are finally returning

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC 12GB: $429 $389.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - Here's a nice mid-range listing that's only $50 more than MSRP as of writing. While you're still paying a bit over what you should, this RTX 3060 at Newegg represents one of the best opportunities in the past two years to build a respectable 1080p gaming PC that doesn't break the bank. With good Ray-Tracing performance and DLSS, the RTX 3060 is a fantastic mid-range card for the majority of gamers.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Twin X2 LHR 12GB: £379.99 at Overclockers

Those in the UK can also score themselves an RTX 3060 for under £400 this week at Overclockers. We're just £79 over MSRP with this particular listing, which in context, makes it a fairly tempting option if you've been waiting to build your 1080p machine. Note, this is a low hash rate variant card, so it's best used to build a gaming rig instead of a mining machine.

More GPU restocks this week

Even though we think these RTX 3060 listings are arguably the best graphics card deals available this week, they're not the only listings available. Just this past day, Nvidia cryptically tweeted the announcement of a new Restocked and Reloaded page on its website. As of writing, all the current restocks around MSRP are in the UK, but the tweet mentions that more stock will be available soon, which makes us hopeful for US listings.

We've also been tracking graphics card prices on a daily basis here at TechRadar, mostly first party listings at big retailers like Newegg, Amazon, and Overclockers. As an overview we're seeing prices fluctuate quite regularly but generally things are going in the right direction now with listings probably falling by about $10 per week. if you're interested, here's a quick roundup of the cheapest prices we've found today.