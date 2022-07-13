The mouse that made me an instant FPS winner hits all-time low for Prime Day

The Logitech G Pro is an exceptional gaming mouse that I swear by, and it’s something that if you put any serious time into gaming on your PC, you should consider picking up – especially as it’s just reached an all-time low price.

Out of all of the Prime Day deals that have caught my eye, the current listing for the mouse is probably the one I’m most impressed by. That’s because, in a world of really expensive gaming mice, isn't just better, but it's also currently far cheaper at just £54.99 (opens in new tab). That's an impressive 58% markdown that makes this hard to miss.

Competitive edge

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Competitive FPSs are a big part of my life. While I try to keep a varied diet of games and genres, coming home and trying to improve at whatever shooter has my fancy is something I always enjoy.

While I play other genres like RPGs or narrative drive games like I watch movies, or read a book, competitive FPSs like Overwatch 2, Valorant, and Apex Legends scratch an itch that used to be occupied by sports when I was younger. And with sports comes the desire to improve, which, once you do achieve has this warm feeling of accomplishment.

A few months ago, I decided to upgrade from my wired Razer DeathAdder Chroma. That is a fine mouse and I like Razer products a decent amount, but it was five years old and I wanted to try pastures new. That’s when I started doing some research, and in particular, started looking up the mice esports players use. While I follow a couple of esports, it’s not a huge part of my life – but if it’s good enough for professional players, it’s good enough for me.

In my research, the Logitech G Pro kept coming up, be it the base model or the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, it’s a name that kept being repeated as I shifted through wiki pages on player setups. With that, I decided to take the plunge and upgrade.

Instant upgrade

In truth, I didn’t expect too much from the mouse, at least in terms of my play. People usually put a lot of stock into their struggles in competitive games coming down to their equipment. If it doesn’t have RGB lights in it, how are you going to come top of the leaderboards?

I was wrong. The Logitech G Pro instantly made me better at aiming. To quantify it, I went over to Aim Lab (opens in new tab), a free training program that helps you improve aspects of your aiming and visual perception, and pitted my performance between my old Razer mouse and the Logitech G Pro. Between various exercises, I saw an increase between 16%-23% with the Logitech G Pro.

Now, this could be explained as a move between an old wired mouse, and a new wireless mouse, but the Logitech feels great in the hand and is also fairly unassuming with no big LCD lights flickering and flashing on it. Honestly, it’s easily the best gaming mouse I’ve ever owned though.

I enjoyed the mouse so much that I did end up upgrading to its lighter brother, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which has the same form factor but with all excess stripped from it, taking the weight from 82 grams to 59 grams. Honestly, I’d not recommend most shell out the extra money for such a small upgrade, even though the Superlight version does make it ever so slightly more fluid.

However, if you are interested in the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, it’s also on sale for close to its cheapest price ever at £99.99. That said, unless you are really serious about the equipment you use, that £45 mark-up between the two models probably isn’t worth it, even if I don't regret the upgrade.

At higher prices than this, I’d still recommend the Logitech G Pro base model, however, at £54.99, I can’t recommend it enough if you play competitive games with any level of seriousness.

