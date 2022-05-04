Get the Xbox Series S for its lowest-ever price before it's gone

This Xbox Series S deal from Amazon isn't one you'll want to miss, as it sees Microsoft's console drop to its lowest-ever price.

You can get an Xbox Series S for just £227.50, which is an impressive saving of £22.49 compared to the console's usual RRP. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Again, this is the lowest-ever price we've seen on the Xbox Series S on Amazon, beating the previous best by £10.79. That's nothing to sniff at, as you can subscribe to a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for that price.

As you might expect, this deal is proving popular, as only three consoles are left at the time of writing. However, more stock is on the way, but there's no guarantee the price won't return to the usual RRP of £249.99.

If you've had your eye on the Xbox Series S, then, or simply want an Xbox Game Pass machine, we wouldn't wait around to snap up this deal.

Today's best Xbox Series S deal

Xbox Series S: £249.99 £227.50 at Amazon

Save £22.49 - This is the lowest-ever price for the Xbox Series S we've seen on Amazon. The Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox has ever made and is a great entry point into next-gen gaming. Don't miss out on this deal before it's gone.

The Xbox Series S can't match the Xbox Series X in terms of raw technical specs, but it's a more than capable next-gen console. A large library of games can be played at 120fps, including Halo Infinite – which recently got a significant update for Xbox Series S – and you can take advantage of features like Quick Resume, Auto HDR, and Dolby Vision for Gaming if you have a compatible display.

It's worth noting that Microsoft's more affordable console doesn't include a disc drive, so if you're not a fan of buying games digitally or have a large library of physical Xbox One games, bear that in mind before you pick up the digital-only system.

More Xbox Series S deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Xbox Series S from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.