Bitdefender's Black Friday deals are here - save up to 63% on the world's finest antivirus

Reckon that Black Friday is only good to save yourself some cash on consoles, TVs and blenders? Think again. You can't keep anyone away from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness these days, and that goes for antivirus companies, too.

And the great news is that this isn't any old antivirus, this is our top-rated number 1 best antivirus. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 tops our security software charts. Naturally it's super tough on threats and will give you confidence that you're safe from scams and malware, but we also found it really straightforward to use and offers some handy extra features.

So what exactly is Bitdefender offering up for Black Friday? How does up to 63% off the usual price until December 3 sound? That brings the cost of Antivirus Plus 2019 down to $24.99/£14.99 for the year. Around $2/£2 per month for peace of mind that you're PC is protected from cyber-nasties is a price that we reckon is probably worth paying.

Bitdefender's Black Friday offer extends to the company's three main consumer antivirus plans. The aforementioned Antivirus Plus, the more involved Internet Security, and the big kahuna Total Security that covers Macs, Android and iOS as well as Windows PCs. We have the pricing details of each below.