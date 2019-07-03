The best free torrent client 2019

The best free torrent client can be a game-changer, making downloads faster and more secure.

Gone are the days when torrent clients were associated solely with piracy, and if you want to take advantage of the fast download speeds that torrenting offers, you're going to need the right software.

Torrenting is ideal for those occasions when you need to download a very large file. It might be a video file, or it could be a large piece of software, but if you download in the traditional way – direct from a host server – you're likely to find that it is a slow experience, particularly if other people are trying to grab the same file.

With torrents, however, you can download pieces of the files you want from different people who already have them. A free torrent client will do all the hard work for you, downloading and piecing together the files, you just need to pick the one that does everything you need it to.

That's why we've put together this roundup so you can select the best free torrent client for your needs while avoiding the once that are simply no good. Whether you need something simple that just gets the job done, or something more advanced that can be extended through the use of add-ons, there's something or you here.

Are torrents legal? Torrents have a bad reputation due to piracy, but they aren't illegal in themselves and have lots of legitimate uses, including downloading open source software and material that's in the public domain. It all depends on the content you're downloading. Provided the copyright holder has given permission for the file to be shared this way it's fine, but using torrents to download content you'd otherwise have to pay for is illegal.

qBittorrent won't overwhelm you with too many features, and isn't too basic either. A nicely balanced free torrent client (Image credit: The qBittorrent Project)

1. qBittorrent

A balance of features, speed and simplicity: the best free torrent client

No ads

Handy extra tools

Fewer extensions than some

Some torrent clients offer every conceivable function. Others keep things as simple as possible.

qBittorrent sits right in the middle, aiming to "meet the needs of most users while using as little CPU and memory as possible".

It boasts an integrated torrent search engine, media player, encryption, prioritisation of torrents and the files within those torrents, IP filtering and torrent creation, and it's the closest open source, junk-free equivalent to uTorrent.

If you're looking for a cross-platform torrent client that covers the essentials without getting overly complicated, qBittorrent is great.

Vuze has been around for a long time, and takes a zero-tolerance approach to jargon (Image credit: Azureus Software Inc)

2. Vuze

A feature-packed torrent client if you don't mind the ads

Clear, well designed interface

Expandable via plugins

Contains ads

Vuze (formerly Azureus) claims to be the most powerful BitTorrent client on Earth. We're not sure how it ranks on other planets, but it's certainly a serious contender for that title.

There are two flavours: the stripped-back Vuze Leap, and the fully fledged Vuze Plus. Both offer torrent download, media playback and support for magnet file links, but Vuze Plus adds integrated virus protection and the ability to preview media files.

One of Vuze's key selling points is its interface, which slices through jargon and makes even the more advanced features accessible to new users.

Vuze also offers bandwidth limiting, IP filtering, and all the other features you'd expect from a robust torrent client. Definitely one of the first options to consider.

Deluge's main selling point is its flexibility, which means you can adapt it to suit your needs (Image credit: Deluge Team)

3. Deluge

A customizable client that can be as lean or powerful as you want

Cross platform support

Expandable via plugins

Interface is a little sparse

Deluge has been around forever, and it can be as simple or as powerful as you want it to be. That's because it's extendable via plug-ins, which effectively enable you to build your own personalised version of Deluge.

Fancy something that resembles uTorrent without the unwanted software? No problem. Want to add alphabetical downloading, move downloaded files to specific directories according to the file type, adjust speed according to network conditions, create pretty graphs, schedule everything, integrate with Chrome or Firefox, or batch-rename downloads? That's not a problem either.

uTorrent is owned by Bittorrent and is very lightweight, but beware the ads (Image credit: BitTorrent)

4. uTorrent

An incredibly lightweight client maintained by BitTorrent itself

Download scheduling

Very small

Contains ads

uTorrent, also known as µTorrent, has been around since 2005 and it's the most widely used free torrent client outside China. It's attracted some criticism over the years, however: it's ad-supported and many users argue that the most recent versions are a little too heavy on the advertising and bundled software front. Make sure you read each step of the installer carefully and uncheck any software you don't want to install.

That aside, uTorrent is useful, effective and doesn't gobble up too much of your system's resources: the entire app is smaller than a digital photo. Although it isn't the official BitTorrent app, it's been maintained by BitTorrent for the last decade.

It's worth noting that uTorrent has a record of security problems, the most recent of which had the potential to let hackers control key functions of the client and spy on users' downloads. BitTorrent has since released a patch for the vulnerability.

The official BitTorrent client is very similar to uTorrent in most respects, including the advertising (Image credit: BitTorrent)

5. BitTorrent

BitTorrent's own client, with web-based seeding and comments

Download scheduling

Very small

Contains ads

You might be wondering why BitTorrent has its own torrent client when it also maintains uTorrent – especially when the BitTorrent app is a rebranded version of uTorrent. Are you still following us?

However, while the apps are functionally identical there are a few key differences: BitTorrent offers web-based seeding, commenting and reviewing, and you may find that the BitTorrent client is welcomed by private trackers that don't like uTorrent.

