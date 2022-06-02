OurPact review

OurPact is a helpful app for parents to look after their kids' online activity. The app lets you block specific apps and websites, set screen time limits, block texting, and take screenshots of your kids' online activity at any time. It also doubles as a locator that lets parents know where their kids are. However, we noticed specific drawbacks, such as its complicated setup process.

OurPact (opens in new tab) is a parental control app (opens in new tab) developed by Eturi Corp, an American software company specializing in device management solutions. Eturi was founded in 2013 by an entrepreneur named Amir Moussavian. He launched OurPact in 2015 to help parents manage their kids' screen time and online activity. In 2020, Eturi leveraged its lessons from OurPact to launch another device management app, Motiv, which focuses on enterprise users.

OurPact enables parents to prevent kids from accessing inappropriate content online or avoid contact with suspicious persons. It helps parents teach healthy device habits to children or even teenagers.

We tested OurPact to give you a detailed, unbiased review. We scored the app based on specific criteria, including features, pricing, ease of use, customer support, etc.

Plans and Pricing

OurPact has two paid plans (opens in new tab); Premium ($7 monthly) and Premium+ ($10 monthly). The company provides significant discounts (2 months free) if you pay annually in one stretch.

Premium and Premium+ provide access to most features, such as app alerts, screen time limits, website filtering (opens in new tab), and rules for messaging apps. However, the Premium+ plan has exclusive features, including taking automated screenshots of your child's device and viewing them in an encrypted gallery. Each plan allows a user to monitor up to 20 devices remotely.

OurPact offers a 14-day free trial period for each plan. It does not provide refunds after purchase, which we count as a drawback.

Features

App Rules

OurPact allows parents to restrict specific apps on their children's mobile devices (opens in new tab). You can block any apps you don't want your kids to access with a single touch. You can set schedules for when specific apps would be available, e.g., only educational apps on school days. You can also use this feature to block texting on your kids' phones at specific times.

Screen Time Limits

OurPact lets you control the amount of screen time available to your child. This feature is helpful for parents to establish a consistent routine for their kids. You can restrict screen time at specific periods, e.g., mealtimes, bedtime, shower times, and school hours. It ensures your kids are less likely to be distracted from their routines by digital activities.

Web Filter

You can use OurPact to block inappropriate content on your children's iPhones, iPads, iPod Touch, and Androids. Kids aren't equipped to handle some types of content, e.g., adult content or violence, so this is a helpful feature.

Family Locator

Parents can use OurPact to keep track of their children's location. You can also set the app to alert you if your child's phone pings in specific areas.

Screenshot Captures

OurPact lets you take instant screenshots of your children's devices (opens in new tab)and save them in an encrypted gallery. This feature helps parents periodically monitor their children's activities with no stress.

Interface and in use

OurPact has a pretty complicated setup process. You have to download a separate OurPact app for the parents' device and another for the child's device. You can download the mobile version from Apple's App Store (iOS) or Google's Play Store (Android) and the PC version from the official OurPact website.

Unlike most parental control apps we've reviewed, you need a Windows or macOS computer to set up OurPact. You must install the OurPact Connect PC app and connect your child's mobile device through a USB to set it up. Setting up the iOS version requires some changes like disabling "Find My iPhone" and, on the Android version turning on "USB Debugging" in the Developer Options menu.

Setting up OurPact is more cumbersome than most other parental control apps we've reviewed. However, the app is pretty easy to use after the cumbersome setup.

Customer Support

OurPact offers customer support only through email, which isn't comparably adequate. Many rivals offer telephone and live chat support for customers to get instant answers. OurPact tries to make up for the weak customer support with an extensive knowledge base (opens in new tab) on its official website. The knowledge base has answers to common inquiries and tutorials on setting up and using the app.

The Competition

OurPact's main competitors include Qustodio, SentryPC, and FamilyTime. OurPact offers comparable features to these competitors. It's also affordable compared to them, which is a competitive advantage.

Final Verdict

OurPact is a decent parental control app. It offers features for parents to oversee their kids' online activity and prevent inappropriate content or contact. It also lets parents control their children's screen time and teach them healthy device habits. Likewise, the app doubles as a tool for keeping track of your children's location.

OurPact is affordable relative to the competition and offers an intuitive interface. However, we observed some flaws, such as limited customer support and a complex setup process. OurPact offers customer support only through email, whereas many competitors also offer telephone and live chat support. The app has a setup process that involves jumping through many hoops.

