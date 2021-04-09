WrestleMania 37 live stream: time and how to watch WWE free and from anywhere

WrestleMania is Back In Business with a two-night spectacular - and this time it's taking place in front of a live crowd! The Show of Shows is always a wild ride, but as the first WWE event to feature fans in more than a year, WrestleMania 37 promises to be more special than ever, with star names including Roman Reigns, Edge, Randy Orton and Sheamus set to put on a show we'll never forget. Here's how to watch a WrestleMania 37 live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV giving US viewers a way to watch absolutely FREE!

Live stream WrestleMania 37 2021 Dates: April 10-11 Main card start time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEDT (both days) Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Free live stream: Peacock free trial (US) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Playing out over two shows on Saturday and Sunday, the first night of action will see Cesaro and Seth Rollins settle their fast-escalating rivalry one-on-one, while Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny will seek to avenge his paint-plastered Bugatti against The Miz and John Morrison.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will also put her title on the line against rising star Bianca Belair, while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley looks to keep hold of what he seized from Drew McIntyre.

Night two is headlined by the Triple Threat showdown between Edge, Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but also features the hotly-anticipated return of The Fiend, who's back from the dead and hell-bent on taking down Randy Orton.

It's a packed schedule, and you can scroll down this page for the full card. Here's how to watch a WrestleMania 37 live stream online from anywhere.

Live stream WrestleMania 37 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WrestleMania 37 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a WrestleMania 37 live stream from anywhere

How to live stream WrestleMania 37 in the US - Peacock TV deal + free trial details

How to watch WrestleMania 37: live stream in Canada

WWE's move to Peacock doesn't affect Canadian viewers, which means the best place to watch WrestleMania 37 is still WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune into WrestleMania 37, which runs on April 10 and 11, with each day of action beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WrestleMania 37 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch WrestleMania 37: live stream in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch WrestleMania 37 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. WWE Network, however, is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a couple of late nights in a row, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on both Saturday and Sunday nights. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch WrestleMania 37: live stream in Australia

WWE fans in Australia can tune into WrestleMania 37 on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The PPV event is available for $29.95. The main WrestleMania 37 action begins at 10am AEST on both Sunday morning and Monday morning. Aussies abroad looking to watch a WrestleMania live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch WrestleMania 37: live stream WWE in Japan

If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on both Sunday and Monday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WrestleMania 37: live stream in India

WWE fans in India can tune into WrestleMania 37 on both Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3, but you'll need to be up early, as the main action begins at 5.30am IST on both Saturday night/Sunday morning and Sunday night/Monday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

WrestleMania 37 card

Night One - Saturday, April 10

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damien Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

Cesaro vs Seth Collins

Raw Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles and Omos

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil: Naomi and Lana vs Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs The Riott Squad vs Natalya and Tamina

Night Two - Sunday, April 11