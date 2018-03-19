Surface Pro update improves battery reliability

Microsoft has pushed out a new firmware update for the Surface Pro hybrid and its LTE-toting sibling which improves battery reliability and applies an important security fix.

As mentioned, the most interesting tweak ‘improves battery reliability’ according to Microsoft. This sounds very similar to the update for the Surface Laptop which emerged at the start of the month with the aim of improving battery ‘stability’.

Essentially, these are unspecified fixes for certain aspects of battery flakiness, and it’s doubtless a good thing to have them resolved. Note that this doesn’t mean better battery life, although that said, improved battery reliability could possibly mean slightly more longevity – but we’d guess Microsoft would have shouted about that if it was the case.

Patching up Edge

The other main prong of this new firmware fixes up security vulnerabilities which apparently pertain to holes in Microsoft Edge, the firm’s browser for Windows 10. So if you do use Edge, that makes this firmware a doubly important update to snag.

Surface Pro owners should already be seeing the updated firmware pushed to them automatically via Windows Update. If that isn’t the case, you can always manually check for updates by clicking on the Start button, then heading to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

