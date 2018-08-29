Skagen Falster 2 is as stylish as its predecessor but has far more features

The Skagen Falster smartwatch launched early this year with a great design but not many features, however, it seems the company has learned from that with the newly announced Skagen Falster 2.

This watch sports a similar minimalist design but with all sorts of updates, including a heart rate monitor, GPS and NFC, all of which were lacking from the original.

The Skagen Falster 2 also has two programmable pushers, so you can get quick access to your favorite features, and it’s swim-proof, so you can wear it in the pool or the shower.

Seemingly one of the only things that isn’t new is its Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset – the same one as is found in most recent Wear OS watches.

New features, same OS

Speaking of Wear OS, that’s what it runs, so it comes with all the standard smartwatch features you’d expect, such as notifications and customizable watch faces.

Skagen also notes that the Falster 2 has battery-saving watch dials and is one of the only smartwatches on the market with a magnetic steel-mesh strap.

There’s no news yet on exactly when you’ll be able to buy the Skagen Falster 2, but we know it’s set to start at $275 (roughly £215/AU$380), which is the same sort of price as the original.

The watch was just announced at IFA 2018 where TechRadar is currently reporting, so you can expect to see a hands on review of the Falster 2 appearing on the site very soon.