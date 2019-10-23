Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition will guarantee you four years of Android updates

Samsung is boosting its enterprise offering by combining a selection of its devices with additional security and support.

The Korean mobile giant claims the Galaxy Enterprise Edition will give its business customers more choice, control and protection as they embark on digitisation and connected workforce strategies.

Specifically, customers will get access to three years of enhanced support, including next-business day response, and four years of regular Android and Samsung security updates. Admins will also be able to issue firmware and patches over the air.

Samsung Galaxy Enterprise

All devices are protected by Samsung Knox, the company’s hardware-level security platform, and administrators have access to Knox configure tools. These provide greater control over settings, policies and applications, while they also simplify the remote configuration process to speed up deployment.

To support connected workforce initiatives, all devices come with extended product lifecycle to ensure all users have the same device to ensure consistency and continuity.

“More business, less work; that’s the commitment we make to businesses when they sign up for Samsung’s Enterprise Edition devices,” explained Conor Pierce, head of Samsung UK & Ireland.

“The fact is, workforces are becoming more fluid and flexible and mobile technology solutions are becoming ever critical to maintain team connectivity and communication. We’re so excited to bring the new Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition to market at a time when businesses are looking to drive down costs and drive up productivity.

“Our out-of-the -box solutions mean customers can easily set up and run an enterprise mobile ecosystem without hassle.”

The first Galaxy devices to be available are the S10, S10e, Note 10, A50, a40 and XCover 4s with more to be added in the future.