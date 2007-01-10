CES 2007: Linksys shows off handy storage

Linksys' NAS device has two drive bays to which you add your own SATA drives

Linksys showed us the NAS200 Network Storage System that enables you to plug in SATA drives to share files and folders. The company also demonstrated its WRT350N Wireless-N router that enables you to share any USB hard drive.

Both will make their UK debut in the Spring.

The two-bay NAS200 enables you to plug in two SATA drives. There are also two USB slots for additional storage capacity. Backup of important files is done with the touch of a button. However, there is no wireless.

We had a go with one and were impressed at quite how easy it was to fit the drives - simply pull off the cover, attach the cable and slide it in.

Linksys also showed us a Wireless-N router specifically intended for gaming - the WRT330N . However, it's unclear whether this will make it to the UK.