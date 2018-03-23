Popular YouTube downloading site KeepVid no longer lets you download videos

KeepVid – once a popular destination for anyone looking to download videos from YouTube, Facebook, DailyMotion and Vimeo – is no more.

The site, which used to allow users to download full videos in MP4 format or extract the audio as an MP3, is now a resource providing a list of ad-supported video platforms and subscription-based streaming services.

It seems to have been quite a sudden move. As recently as March 1, KeepVid was using its Facebook page to solicit suggestions for its Android app.

The change was probably prompted by a complaint from one of the video platforms the site formerly supported. "KeepVid predicts that video downloading will become possible if the video download tools and video sharing platform reach an agreement about downloading videos on third-party video download service," says an optimistic note on its redesigned homepage.

KeepVid now recommends using YouTube Go for downloading videos, but this low-bandwidth app is only available in a limited number of countries, not including the US, UK and Australia.

Via BetaNews