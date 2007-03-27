MPEG-4 video camera offers budget flicks

Last time you were offered a camcorder for under a hundred quid, it probably wasn't in one of those electronics superstores staffed by dilettante youngsters on minimum wage. Rather, it was more likely to have been in your local boozer on the hush-hush, which makes KFE Japan 's new cheapo video camera a welcome relief.

For just ¥20,000 (£86) the EXEMODE DV528 camcorder will do its very best to lay down MPEG-4 video at 30fps onto an SD card of up to 2GB in size. While you won't be making any blockbusters at 640 x 480 pixels, the 5-megapixel sensor is a bit of a surprise.

Yes, it does MP3

Otherwise, there's a flip-out 2.4-inch LCD monitor, a USB 2.0 PC connection, a WAV voice recorder and the inescapable MP3 player.

As with most budget products, the weak point is sure to be the lens, which is fixed and offers no optical zoom. Still, the 150g weight, three-hour battery life and that price make this a fun option for the kids perhaps.