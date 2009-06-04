Sony Ericsson shows its GreenHeart with new C901

Sony Ericsson has pledged to save whales and keep polar bears frosty by reducing its environmental impact, starting with the C901 Greenheart made of 50 per cent recycled plastics.

The company is also bringing the Naite, which will have similar features to the C901 but will also have the EP300 GreenHeart charger, which manages to charge the phone while using less power.

The new handset also dispenses with the manual, instead squashing it electronically into the phone in order to reduce the paper in the packaging by 90 per cent.

Green and seen before

The C901 GreenHeart also has an 'optimised display light sensor' that adjusts the brightness of the screen to make sure the phone consumes less power. While this is a nifty green feature, it's hardly groundbreaking as it's been seen on a number of devices for the last three years.

The phone is also coloured with waterborne paints that lower its exposure to Volatile Organic Chemicals, and we're guessing that you're like us in having no idea what that means, but it sounds like a Good Thing.

Specs-wise, the C901 comes with 3G, a 5MP camera, a Xenon flash and all the usual multimedia applications Sony Ericsson is known for, which isn't too shabby on the hardware front.

The Naite dawdles in with EDGE connectivity, a 2MP camera, Exchange ActiveSync and a 2.2-inch QVGA screen.

Pub bore

There's also a WalkMate application on the C901 and an Ecomate application on the Naite to help you compare the steps you take compared to taking the car and the resulting amount of CO2 saved... so you can be an eco-bore down the pub.

The Sony Ericsson Naite

In addition to all this green phone frippery, Sony Ericsson is also going environmentally doo-lally over the MH300 GreenHear headset, which is made out of 100 per cent recycled plastics 'in most plastic parts'.

Which either means it's really green or, to quote Anchorman, "60% of the time it works every time."

The GreenHeart C901 is coming later this month, and the Naite will be moseying into the shops at some point during Q3.