Vodafone has insisted its subscribers aren't jumping ship for 4G connectivity on the EE network, claiming the next-gen service is only attracting 'technology freaks.'

The company has announced that its revenues dropped 5.2 per cent in the UK during the Christmas quarter, despite subscriber numbers going up by almost a quarter of a million.

This prompted the suggestion that a number of those users on higher-tier, more expensive contracts have flocked to EE's plans, which launched last October and continue to roll out around the UK.

Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao said this wasn't the case: "I haven't got reports of customers flying away to 4G," he said. "The kind of people who are going for it are technology freaks."

Bargain hunters

Whether 4G LTE on EE is luring away the Vodafone's "technology freaks" can't really be quantified, but it does look as though Vodafone's customers are, increasingly, bargain hunters and lighter users.

The company will not be able to rival EE for 4G connectivity until much later this year, once the interminable spectrum auction and roll out continues.

EE announced on Thursday it has now saturated 45 per cent of the UK in its 4G loveliness and by the end of the summer that will be over 55 per cent.

To rub a little salt into the wound, one of EE's latest 4G-enabled areas is Vodafone's home of Newbury, where it is the town's leading employer.

