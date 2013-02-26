Huawei Ascend W1 UK release and price confirmed alongside electric colours

The Huawei Ascend W1 will be gracing the UK with its presence on March 7, as the Chinese manufacturer confirms an exclusive deal with O2.

Available for £119.99 on PAYG and free on contacts starting at £13.50 per month the Windows Phone 8 toting Ascend W1 is priced at the affordable end of the market.

There's nothing to particularly write home about in terms of specs, with the Ascend W1 packing a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4-inch 480 x 800 display, 4GB of internal storage, 5MP rear camera and a 1,950mAh battery.

Price and feature wise the Huawei Ascend W1 stacks up pretty well against the Nokia Lumia 520, with the duo set to do battle at the bottom end of the Windows Phone market.

Initially only available in 'Electric Blue' from March 7, the 'Electric Pink' version of the handset will arrive a little later on March 18.

Huawei hasn't revealed how long the exclusive deal with O2 will last, or whether any other networks are planning on ranging the Ascend W1 in the future.