Oppo focuses on a best-in-class camera for its new R11 smartphone

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced the arrival of the successor to its popular mid-range R9S smartphone today. The all-new 5.5-inch R11 manages to pack a dual rear camera, the company’s trademark 20MP front facing selfie camera, a well-specced processor, fast charging and lightning-fast fingerprint sensors into this exceptionally sleek-looking device.

A new Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor gives the handset an expected performance boost, but also adds compatibility with traditionally high-end exclusive technologies like the high-res Bluetooth audio file transfer technology aptX and allows the device to utilise faster multi-channel 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi connections.

The R11 continues with Oppo’s streamlined custom operating system ColorOS 3.1, which is based on Android 7.1, and is supported by 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard memory, microSD card support and a 3,000mAh battery.

Photo Oppo-tunity

Oppo has always made the camera an important feature of its smartphone devices, so it’s no surprise that the R11 continues this trend, upgrading the processor to allow 4K video capture at 30fps and using a HDR colour gamut.

The R11’s 20MP and 16MP rear cameras are a first in the mid-range category and combine to allow 2x optical zoom and better HDR and low-light photography, but also feature slightly different aspect ratios that allow you to capture portrait and landscape photos using full frames.

If you’re into smartphone photography then there are plenty of features to justify the $649 price tag on Oppo's latest flagship. Australian pre-orders for the R11 will start on July 31, 2017 from JB Hi-Fi with a release date of August 7, 2017. It will be available to purchase from JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks and Woolworths Mobile, with Vodafone getting the handset a couple of days later on August 9, 2017.

In Singapore, the Oppo R11 carries a price of S$699.00 and can be purchased directly from the Oppo website.

Virgin Mobile is also offering the R11 on a $45 per month plan on a 24-month contract that includes 2GB of monthly data.