Exclusive: OnePlus 8T screen specs confirmed, including super-smooth refresh rate

Less than 24 hours ago we learned that the OnePlus 8T release date is set for October 14, and now TechRadar can exclusively reveal details of the OnePlus 8T display.

TechRadar has received details on the OnePlus 8T screen from company CEO, Pete Lau, as the brand builds towards the launch of its next smartphone.

First up is the size, with Lau confirming: "the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch, 120Hz fluid display, which is the same size as [the] OnePlus 8" which should give the handset "a buttery smooth display experience" and improve the "overall viewing and gaming experience considerably."

We have already seen OnePlus offer a 120Hz refresh rate, but the screen tech has been limited to a single Pro variant of its handsets - the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8T is the first non-Pro variant to get 120Hz, as the handset it's replacing - the OnePlus 8 - featured a 90Hz display.

This suggests that perhaps we won't see the OnePlus 8T Pro at the October 14 launch, which would line-up with some rumors that claim the larger handset doesn't exist.

True to life color

Lau provided further information on the OnePlus 8T display, exclusively telling TechRadar; "In addition to 120Hz, for the first time we used a 2.5D flexible panel on the OnePlus 8T.

"Compared to regular panels, the 2.5D flexible screen offers an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits", which should result in a great looking display, and it will dominate the front of the handset with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9%.

OnePlus 8T display specs Exclusive OnePlus 8T specs

Size: 6.55-inch

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Screen-to-body ratio: 91.9%

Panel: 2.5D flexible

JNCD: 0.3

DCI-P3 color space: 100%

Max brightness: 1,100 nits

That means the OnePlus 8T display will take up more space on the phone than the 8 Pro (90.8%), 8 (88.7%) and recently launched OnePlus Nord (86.7%) - so expect to see even slender bezels on the handset.

Lau claims the OnePlus 8T screen will offer "the highest color accuracy possible across the industry" as OnePlus "ran the panels through the same rigorous color calibration process as the OnePlus 8 series and reached a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3" - which means every detail should appear natural and true-to-life.

The OnePlus 8T has also gone through DisplayMate,s rigorous screen tests, and it achieved an overall rating of A+, the same as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In short then, the screen on the 8T looks to be top-notch.

Why 120Hz?

We asked what the reasoning was for OnePlus to bring 120Hz to the OnePlus 8T, as it's successfully implemented 90Hz on all phones from the OnePlus 7 Pro onwards.

Lau explains; "The screen is the most highly-used component on a phone... display experience contributes significantly to the overall fast and smooth experience.

"With that in mind, OnePlus introduced a QHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen on OnePlus 7 Pro, the first in the industry, which was very well received. Now, we've pushed the refresh rate to 120Hz for an even smoother display experience for our premium-tier OnePlus 8T.

"With technology evolving and manufacturing technology improving, we are able to bring 120Hz to a wider range of our products, providing the best-in-class display technology and experience to even more people."

That should mean the OnePlus 8T will be able retain its relatively competitive price point in the market, but there are rumors that it may be more expensive than the OnePlus 8.

Will the OnePlus 8T launch alone?

With screen tech from the OnePlus 8 Pro being passed down to the 5G-toting OnePlus 8T, does this mean there won't be an OnePlus 8T Pro come October 14?

Some rumors suggest the 8T Pro may exist, but others say the opposite, and there's been no word yet from OnePlus on another handset arriving alongside - so we may see the OnePlus 8T riding solo come October.

There's another chance it may not be alone though, as rumors of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G have begun to circulate - a handset which is tipped to make its way to North America, after the original OnePlus Nord skipped on the continent.

There's not long to wait though, as we'll find out the full details of the OnePlus 8T - and any other handsets it's potentially launching alongside - in just a few weeks time.