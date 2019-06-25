NordVPN adds password manager to security suite

As part of its ongoing efforts to protect its users security, NordVPN has announced that it is creating a new generation password manager called NordPass.

NordPass will boast a full range of features to help ensure that passwords are as secure as possible alongside an easy-to-use interface that makes staying secure effortless.

CMO at NordVPN, Marty P. Kamden explained why the company decided to create its own password manager, saying:

“We can secure your connections with NordVPN and we can secure your files with NordLocker, but you still need a strong password for both. Passwords are the front line for your online account security. That’s why we’re introducing NordPass. It all started when we were looking for a safer and more productive way to deal with passwords within our company. In the end, this initiative has grown into something pretty exciting, which we decided to expand beyond the bounds of our company.”

NordPass

NordPass will be able to remember and autosave all passwords, autofill online forms and the new password manager also allows users to save private notes. The new tool will even generate strong passwords on the spot to help eliminate credential reuse.

NordVPN's password manager will support all major operating systems through native mobile and desktop apps as well as through browser extensions.

NordPass uses powerful Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256-GCM) encryption with the virtually unbreakable Argon2 for key derivation. The new tool will also have zero-knowledge encryption process to ensure ultimate security according to Kamden, who added:

“Zero-knowledge encryption means you own the key to your passwords. By the time your data reaches our servers, it's already encrypted on your device, which means we have zero knowledge about the items saved in your vault. We couldn’t see your passwords even if we wanted to. And these are only the essential features that come with the first version of NordPass. We’re very eager to expand its capabilities in the near future.”

NordPass is currently undergoing internal stress-tests but NordVPN expects the first beta version to be released this fall.