New AMD Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper product listings leak out

We've had our first taste of Ryzen 2nd Generation with the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X, but AMD has many more processors in store for us.

Videocardz spotted an official AMD listing that detailed multiple unreleased Ryzen 2000 series processors and the first mentions of high-end Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation chips.

The ‘product master document,’ which has since been taken down, supposedly said AMD would grow its Ryzen 5 family with a new 2500X part. Meanwhile, it seems the launch of Ryzen 3 will kick off with a new 2100 and 2300X.



Considering that the Ryzen 5 2400G moniker has already been taken by a Raven Ridge APU chip, the Ryzen 5 2500X will likely be AMD’s new de-facto mid-range quad-core chip for gaming.

From the leaked listings it also seems we can expect at least three AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd generation processors including the 2900X, 2920X and 2950X. As with Ryzen 2nd generation, the next rendition of Threadripper will unlikely change core counts, but it could bring high clock speeds and lower latency.

Lastly, it seems AMD has even more mobile APUs in store for us. The Ryzen 3 2000U, Ryzen 5 2600U and Ryzen 7 2800U will add even more choices on top of the existing Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 5 2500U, as well as the Ryzen 3 2300U and 2200U.