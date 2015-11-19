HP introduces a premium Windows tablet for discerning business users

HP surprised us earlier this year with an incredibly light and premium tablet called the Spectre x2 and now the enterprise side of the company has introduced the Elite x2.

Like the Spectre x2, the Elite x2 is a 12-inch convertible tablet that doubles as a laptop. It comes outfitted with the same Intel Core M processors that powers its consumer oriented brother and a 1080p display. However, HP has also slightly redesigned hinge, which still is shaped as a bar but it extends out to the edge of the device, and a number for business minded upgrades.

For one thing, the device has a fingerprint scanner built into the back of the device and a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 4 to protect the display. Additionally, there are two options for the keyboard; a thin aluminum version or a thicker variant that includes NFC and a Smart Card reader. Whichever users decide to pick, the Elite x2 should offer a great typing experience with full-sized, island-style keys and 1.5mm of travel.

Unfortunately, all these functional upgrades and strengthening the chassis has led to the device being a bit thicker and heavier. The HP Elite x2 measures 11.2 x 8.4 x 0.5 inches or 30 x 21.4 x 1.3 cm (W x D x H) and weighs 2.72 pounds (1.23kg) with the travel keyboard attached. By comparison the 0.52-inch (13mm) thick Surface Pro 4 weighs 2.37 pounds (1.07kg).

The HP Elite x2 1012 will be available soon with a starting price of $899 (£749 [without keyboard], AU$1,250).