Microsoft Edge update will make sure you're never locked out of an account again

Microsoft is preparing an update for web browser Edge that will offer users improved password management facilities.

In the near future, Edge users will be able to have their browser save all passwords automatically, minimizing the opportunity for credentials to be lost.

Users will need to activate the feature manually, by navigating to Settings > Passwords, and tapping on the “Save passwords automatically” option.

Microsoft Edge security features

Microsoft first introduced password management functionality to its flagship browser in January last year, offering users a simple alternative to fully-featured services like LastPass and Dashlane, which cost in the region of $40/year.

The idea was to give users a cost-effective way to limit the risk of credential stuffing, brute force attacks and identity theft.

Since then, the firm has rolled out a number of improvements for the service, including the ability to add credentials to the roster manually, without having to log into a service.

And now, users will benefit from the ability to save passwords to the Edge password manager automatically too.

The in-built password manager is one of a number of ways Microsoft is attempting to keep Edge users secure, however.

In November, for example, the company rolled out a new configuration, called Super Duper Secure Mode, that offers users the maximum level of security in exchange for a tax on performance and functionality.

And in January, Edge received an update designed to shield against potent zero-day exploits, offering an additional layer of protection.

