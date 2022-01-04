Live
LG CES 2022 live: OLED TVs, weird air purifiers and indoor gardens
We're live to check out LG's 'The Better Life You Deserve'
By Gareth Beavis published
Welcome to TechRadar's live blog of LG's CES 2022 showcase, which kicks off at 8AM PT on Jan 4 (11AM ET, 4PM GMT) and will be unveiling a number of new things - mostly OLED TV technology, though.
We're going to be liveblogging this until our fingers fall off - there's so much happening at the show right now that LG's smorgasbord of announcements could disappear into the swamp. (And don't forget to check out our CES 2022 live blog with all the announcements as they happen... roughly).
But with the tagline of 'The Better Life You Deserve' as well as John Legend trying to convince us that this is going to be a show we don't want to miss (check out the YouTube teaser above) this could be a contender for the 'don't miss' press conference from CES 2022 - you know, there's always one that you can't believe happened.
We already know a fair bit about what's coming - check out the links below to see what's on the horizon, but also keep this page open in a tab as it will live update as the announcements progress.
LG CES news so far
- LG unveils the weirdest OLED and LED-LCD TVs you'll see all year
- LG's OLED TVs are about to get even better
- LG brings brighter OLED TVs and a sequel to the C1 and G1
- LG is bringing flexible OLED to a wild, rotating easy chair
- Forget the 48-inch OLED TV – the 42-inch LG C2 is the true mid-size winner
- LG’s indoor gardening fridge looks like something out of The Martian
Here's what we know about LG's forthcoming presser, which is set to kick off in just 35 minutes:
- LG's OLED Evo range will be shown off in the Gallery Edition.
- LG StanbyME, a 'wireless private mobile wireless display that goes anywhere in the house'
- LG's PuriCare AeroTower that purifies, heats and cools air
- Tiiun, the weird indoor garden that lets you grow greens all year long.
There will also be a tonne of stuff about being sustainable as well as deeper look at accessibility for LG products.
Worthy stuff, but let's see how it's executed.
Right, we're under an hour away from one of the biggest press conferences from CES to start, I've watched the John Legend preview a thousand times to get our minds in gear - I'm ready.
We know LG is going to launch a wide amount of new products, mostly focused on its OLED TV range - but that doesn't mean it hasn't had time to develop a weird indoor garden called the LG tiiun.
