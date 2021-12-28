Lenovo's new ThinkBook Plus could be the perfect device for content creators

Audio player loading…

Ahead of CES 2022, images of a new widescreen laptop from Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus line have appeared online and it could be the perfect mobile workstation for content creators.

The PC maker has been experimenting with dual-screen laptops for some time now and previous ThinkBook Plus devices have featured E Ink displays built into their lids. Not only can these external displays be used for reading ebooks or text documents but they can also be used for taking notes as they feature stylus support.

Now though, Lenovo appears to be expanding its ThinkBook Plus line with a new model that includes a built-in graphics tablet right next to the laptop's keyboard. With this new device, graphic designers and digital artists will be able to work on content in Photoshop or other drawing software without having to lug around a separate graphics tablet.

A productivity powerhouse

Although an image of Lenovo's latest ThinkBook Plus laptop appeared online back in November, prolific gadget leaker Evan Blass has now shared four additional high-resolution images of the device on Twitter in the run-up to CES 2022.

These new images give us a better idea of the device's layout with the keyboard and touchpad on the left and the built-in graphics tablet on the right though they also show off its 17-inch widescreen display. The included graphics tablet features a touchscreen display with digital pen support so that users can write or draw on the screen.

The secondary display in Lenovo's upcoming ThinkBook Plus may also help boost the productivity of content creators as it can be used as an app launcher. This means that instead of opening the start menu or navigating to the taskbar to launch frequently used apps, users will be able to launch them directly from the second screen. However, it could also be used to show another full-screen app which means that users can have Microsoft Teams, Slack or another online collaboration tool open while working on the main display.

While we'll likely hear more about the full specs of this new ThinkBook Plus at CES 2022, from Blass' leaked photos it appears that the device will have an HDMI port as well as two USB-A and USB-C ports, a fingerprint sensor built-in to the power button and a webcam with a privacy shutter.

Via Liliputing