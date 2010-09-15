ISPs must pay 25% of costs of piracy warning letters

The UK's ISPs have been told that they will partially fund the crackdown on illegal p2p downloads through their networks, with the UK government expecting them to pick up a quarter of the costs.

The costs involved with contacting people picked out for warning letters have been a thorny discussion, with ISPs not keen on the added expense.

But the government has now outlined its decision, which will see the rights-holders paying 75 per cent of costs and the ISPs the rest, but does make the important decision that appeals, for now at least, will be free to those accused.

Vexatious appeals

"The notification costs of ISPs and Ofcom as regulator are to be split 75:25 between copyright owners and ISPs on the basis of the costs of an ISP which is an "efficient operator" as verified by Ofcom (as proposed in the consultation document)," explained the pdf report from the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

"The regulator costs also include the costs related to the appeals system."

"There should be no fee for subscribers to appeal against a notification letter. However the Government retains the power to introduce one at a later date should it become clear that a large number of vexatious appeals result."

