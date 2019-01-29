Fortnite finally gets mobile controller support

Fortnite's latest update finally adds mobile controller support.

The V7.30 update allows Fortnite players to connect Bluetooth controllers to their mobile devices for improved control (and an overall more fluid experience) than using touchscreen controls.

Controlling the game onscreen can often prove frustrating and slow, so it's a big change. It should hopefully make playing Fortnite on mobile much more palatable than it has been previously.

In the V7.30 patch notes, Epic Games did not specify exactly which mobile devices this new feature will apply to, only that it will be available for "supported devices". We're hoping that means the majority of Android and iOS devices.

In addition to mobile controller support, Fortnite's latest update adds a new snowman-shaped Chiller Grenade, a limited time mode called Solid Gold, alongside a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life update.

You can download the V7.30 update to Fortnite on consoles and mobile devices now.