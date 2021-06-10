Elden Ring trailer revealed with a January 2022 release date

It's safe to say that Elden Ring stole the show at Summer Game Fest 2021. Last officially seen at E3 2019, FromSoftware fans finally got a new look at this game that's been shrouded in mystery. The new trailer for FromSoftware's upcoming role-playing game included footage of several mysterious ruins, bosses, eldritch creatures and more.

The game appears to evolve on the formula of past FromSoftware titles, with horseback gameplay mixed in with the traditional hack-and-slash combat. Most importantly, the game now has a release date of January 21, 2022.

You can check out the gameplay trailer for Elden Ring below:

FromSoftware's last game was Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in 2019, which won multiple Game of the Year awards and has reached over five million copies sold.