Dell bolsters SMB offerings with expanded Vostro portfolio

At its recent Dell Technologies World event, Dell announced the launch of the latest additions to its Vostro portfolio, the Vostro 15 5000 and Vostro 15 7000, designed with needs of small businesses in mind.

The Vostro 15 5000 is the thinnest and lightest device in the product line, designed for on-the-go business professionals. The portable 13” notebook is 14.9mm thin and weighs just 1.18kg (2.16lb).

The new 13-inch Vostro notebook is encased in an aluminum cover for added durability and the FHD display is surrounded by a 3-sided narrow border thanks to the new 2.7mm HD webcam.

Dell refreshes its rugged Latitude laptops

Dell Boomi: Bringing smart cities to life

Dell reveals it was targeted by cyberattack

While the HD camera provides a clear viewing experience, Waves MaxxAudio Pro boost volume and SmartByte software ensures video conferencing applications receive network bandwidth priority to reduce buffering, allowing business professionals to attend meetings from anywhere.

Vostro portfolio

If a 13-inch notebook is too small for your needs, the Vostro 15 7000 is Dell's newest 15” laptop designed to cater to professionals who need a high-performance computer that can fit their budget.

The new laptop is encased in aluminum and features a narrow border FHD display which is both durable and sleek. The Vostro 15 7000 can be outfitted with up to a Core i7 Intel Coffee Lake-H 6-core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, a 97 week hour battery and an optional triple drive expand ability storage option.

Vostro laptops include security features that are easy to use for any business users. An optional single-sign on fingerprint reader and built-in hardware-based Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip allow users to instantly authenticate their systems and rest easy knowing their data is well protected against cyber threats.

Dell is also offering the option of Dell Pro Support with its latest Vostro laptops which provides customers with 24/7 direct telephone access to advanced-level technicians who are locally based relative to a business' location.

The Vostro 15 5000 will be available on Dell's website next month starting at $849 and the Vostro 15 7000 starts at $1,149.