5 reasons why your next business PC should be a small PC

When it comes to business, computers have often been slammed for being boring and conservative. Change is coming however as Intel's NUC is the latest to position itself in the minds of decision makers within IT departments as a viable replacement for standard desktop sized personal computers.

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand but cramming enough juice and features to satisfy any office user, NUCs are likely to become a common sight in the business world in the coming years.

Initially launched in 2013, the NUC now sits between the diminutive Compute Stick and larger desktops and laptops. While the earlier models were very much geared towards tinkerers and enthusiasts, eager to build bespoke computers that fit their needs, the newer breed of NUCs are more than capable of handling business needs with ease.

Intel also added some nifty enterprise features on some models which make them ideal as drop-in replacement for ageing fleets of desktops. What's more, with the cloud becoming central to businesses and power requirements from software plateauing, they could be the biggest beneficiaries of this incredibly tiny computer.