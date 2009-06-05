Steve Jobs 'to return this month'

Jobs will not be handling duties of WWDC, but is returning soon

CEO of Apple Steve Jobs is set to return to the helm of the company, after being on medical leave since January.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a person close to Jobs believes that he is ready to come back to the hot-seat, and could be back in charge before June is up.

The return to power does not mean that Jobs will be attending the World Wide Developers' Conference (WWDC) in San Francisco.

Not hosting WWDC

It was reported back in May that Jobs won't be the host of the conference, which is likely to reveal a number on new iterations of the iPhone.

Instead, Apple's Vice President Phil Schiller will instead be hosting Apple's keynote speech at the event.

Apple has always insisted that Jobs' leave of absence was to be for six months, so it comes as no real surprise that he is coming back in June, but it does bring a whole lot of relief for supporters of Apple.

Via Wall Street Journal