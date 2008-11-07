Trending
 

WIN! A stylish 32GB USB Flash drive

By Storage  

Four Kingston Technology DataTraveler 150 drives to be won

Kingston Technology DataTraveler

The Kingston Technology DataTraveler 150 USB Flash drive allows you to store more digital files than ever before.

At just over £60, the DataTraveler 150 is affordable, while offering a generous 32GB of storage - all in a device no bigger than a pocketknife.

As easy as click and drag, DataTraveler 150 can hold just about any file you can think of - digital word documents, photos, music files, spreadsheets or other important documents.

The device is also covered by a five-year warranty and 24/7 tech support, making DataTraveler 150 a reliable, inexpensive solution for carrying digital files with you anywhere you go, and TechRadar has four to give away.

This competition has now closed. The winners are:

Anne-Marie Kavanagh, Thomas Peterstommy, Douglas Reynolds, Barbara Singh

For more information on the DataTraveler check out www.kingston.com.

