Netgear takes 10GE for 'fastest NAS in the world'

Network equipment maker Netgear has outed what it claims is the world's fastest desktop network attached storage (NAS) device, the ReadyNas 716.

The company says that it gets its high performance thanks to baked in 10-Gigabit Ethernet in the form of two built-in 10GBASE-T ports at the rear. Coupled with 16GB of error-correcting code (ECC) memory, Netgear claims it's capable of simultaneously streaming the equivalent of three large uncompressed Blu-ray files, or "multiple HD 4K videos".

The ReadyNAS 716 is powered by Netgear's ReadyNAS OS, which offers a slew of features including X-RAID2 automatic expansion, continuous data protection through unlimited snapshops, disaster recovery with cloud-managed replication and real-time anti-virus.

Big bites

In terms of storage, the six-bay ReadyNAS 716 comes with 24TB of storage, which can be expanded to 84TB with an eSATA-equipped expansion chassis, allowing support for up to 500 users. As such, Netgear is particularly gearing the device at businesses or educational establishments needing to support multiple users.

The NAS also supports SATA (up to 4TB) and SSD drives. Its other features include VPN quality remote data transfer and management, encrypted remote access, think or thick provisioned LUNs and Netgear's ReadyDROP storage sync management facility.

It's available now through Netgear's channel partners for manufacturer's suggested retail price of $4,500 (around £2,776, or AU$2,025)