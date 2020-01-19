Cheap web hosting - don't miss out on this exclusive InMotion Hosting deal

If you've got a bad case of the January blues and you'd rather be sitting on a beach than in your office, then we've got news - we can't get you a holiday but we can get you an incredibly cheap web hosting deal.

InMotion Hosting is offering up to 60% discount on its three year Launch Plan, so you'd be looking at paying $2.95 a month to get unlimited bandwidth, email, disk space and two websites!

And the good news continues, as this web hosting deal is available all year long for TechRadar readers so you don't have to worry about it expiring. What's more, it's absolutely exclusive to TechRadar readers - you won't be able to get this deal anywhere else.

Click here to get this InMotion Hosting deal right now

And, if you're looking for more complex or feature-packed plans, InMotion also has discounts on its Power and Pro plans. They pile on the extra features for just a few more quid a month.

Sound good? Just remember that with this deal, you do have to pay the 36 months cost upfront rather than monthly - you're still getting an awesome discount, just in bulk for a one off payment of $106.20.

InMotion's cheap web hosting deal

Launch Plan | $251.64 $106.20 | 3 years | 57% discount |

This web hosting plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up two websites with simple features. With the Launch Plan you're getting unlimited disk space, bandwidth, email addresses, a free SSL, marketing tools, a security suite and two websites for just $2.95 a month.

View Deal

Why is InMotion among the best web hosting providers?

There's plenty of reasons why we rank InMotion Hosting as the second best web hosting provider. Not only does it boast 24/7 customer support so none of your queries will ever go answered, but it also boasts malware and DDoS protection, ‘spam-safe’ email and a system of basic backups - many of these features other providers charge you extra for. We also love its excellent performance, top-notch tech support and CPannel.

If you're unsure which of InMotion's web hosting plans is best for you, you can compare every last feature and detail on its website.