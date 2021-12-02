Apple has a crafty plan to crack the business market

Apple wants businesses to upgrade their Mac devices with a new business offer it hopes many companies won’t be able to refuse.

The company is preparing a business-only offer through which organizations will be able to get a 13-inch MacBook Air for as little as $30 a month.

There are a range of other devices on offer, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro for $39, 14-inch MacBook Pro for $60, and 16-inch MacBook Pro for $75.

Apple M1 Refresh

The program was created in partnership with CIT Group, a bank for business customers, which says interested parties simply need to sign the documents after approval, with CIT issuing a purchase order to Apple in its stead.

The service is entitled “Apple M1 Refresh”, signaling that the company is interested in pushing the new devices into the business realm, replacing the older, more energy-consuming Intel-based laptops.

There are many questions that still need to be answered, though, such as if there is a minimal number of computers that need to be ordered, how a business can end up owning the devices (instead of leasing them indefinitely), or if there are other accessories offered. There’s also the question of frequency, or how often a business can upgrade to a newer device. At the end of the day, it equates to a new MacBook roughly every three years.

TechRadar Pro has contacted Apple for comment on these queries.

This is the second offer Apple’s made to businesses this month, after Small Business Essentials, which enables small businesses to obtain Apple hardware without breaking the bank.

