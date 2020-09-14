Another Samsung Unpacked event has been scheduled for September 23

Looks like Samsung isn't done with hardware announcements for this year. We've already had two Unpacked events since August – one for the announcement of the Note 20 range and another for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the start of September – and now an additional event has been scheduled for September 23.

Samsung's US website says this Unpacked event is for "every fan", which makes us wonder if the leaks and rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite – also potentially called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – are indeed true.

It isn't entirely clear whether the Lite and FE names are for the same device or if they're supposed to be two different models, but both names have been bandied around in official material and spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter users.

They could also be regional branding for the same device as Samsung Australia's website makes no mention of 'fans'; instead there's a cryptic teaser that only says "something's coming" (at midnight, September 24, Australian East Coast time).

Whatever the case may be, the S20 Lite or the S20 Fan Edition, there have been specs of a new Samsung handset leaking for a while now. According to previous reports, it will retain some of the main features of the S20 range – like a 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 865 processor – but the screen will be restricted to 1080p resolution to keep costs down.

What that cost will be exactly is still a mystery, but the countdown has begun and we're not too far away from finding out what the latest Samsung Unpacked event is all about.