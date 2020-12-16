Amazfit reveals a pair of budget smartwaches to challenge the Fitbit Sense

Just two weeks after its last hardware launch, Amazfit has revealed yet another pair of smartwatches: the Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e. As their names suggest, these new devices are very similar to this year's GTS 2 and GTR 2, but with some key differences.

The new watches make an interesting trade-off, losing the Wi-Fi connectivity of their older counterparts, but keeping the same battery capacity .This means they can last far longer between charges; both watches can now keep going for 24 days before running dry, rather then the original 14 days.

The flip side is that you'll need to keep them within Bluetooth distance of your phone in order to use their full features.

We've rounded up the best fitness trackers you can buy today

Find your perfect GPS device with our guide to the best running watches

We've also rounded up this year's best running headphones

Perhaps even more interesting, as Wareable reports, is the addition of a new skin temperature sensor, like that found in the Fitbit Sense.

This can't be used to take core temperature or give you a spot reading if you suspect you have a fever, but can show you relative changes in temperature over the course of several nights, which can be an indication that you're starting to become ill.

Health tracking for all

As with the original GTS 2 and GTR 2, the main difference between the GTS 2e and GTR 2e is the shape of their faces: the former is square, while the latter is round. They also come in a different selection of colors: the GTR 2e comes in black, light gray and mint green, while the GTS 2e comes in black, forest green and light pink.

The new watches are priced at CNY799 (about $120 / £90 / AU$160), which is slightly cheaper than the original GTS 2 and GTR 2.

There's no word yet on whether they'll be released outside China, but if they are, they'll make skin temperature tech accessible to people whose budgets wouldn't stretch to the $330 / £300 / AU$500 Fitbit Sense, helping more people get an insight into their health.