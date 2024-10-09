Two of our favorite Xbox controllers just hit record-low prices at Amazon Prime Day

Today's your last chance to save big on two of our favorite Xbox controllers, as the Victrix Pro BFG and Thrustmaster eSwap XR controllers have received big discounts on day two of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
At Amazon UK, the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox is down to £137.59 (was £171.99) for the white version and £139.99 (was £171.99) for the same in black. The white colorway is slightly cheaper, then, but - outside of a brief flash sale back in July - both are currently down to record-low prices in the region. Meanwhile, the Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro has dropped to just £99 (was £167.99) at Amazon - another lowest-ever that shouldn't be missed.
This year's second Amazon Prime Day has admittedly been hit or miss in terms of overall deals, but Prime Day Xbox controller discounts have been very strong. That's no different here, with incredible savings on two highly modular controllers that are perfect for players who like to customize their gamepad layouts.
Today's best Xbox controller deals in the UK
Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox (white): was £171.99 now £137.59 at Amazon
Simply one of the best wireless Xbox controllers ever made, the Victrix Pro BFG features thumbstick, d-pad, and face button modules that can be swapped around to suit your liking. It's an excellent choice for lefties or those who prefer the symmetrical stick layout of PlayStation controllers.
Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro Forza Horizon 5 Edition: was £167.99 now £99 at Amazon
We're fairly sure this is the first time that the Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro has dipped below that £100 threshold. Like the Victrix, it's an impressively modular pad, but what sets it apart is the included racing wheel module that works excellently for racing games.
Both the Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro and the Victrix Pro BFG have ranked in our best Xbox controllers guide thanks to their high customizability compared to other Xbox gamepads. The ability to swap around thumbstick and d-pad modules is fantastic for players who want to get their layouts just right for either single-player or competitive multiplayer gaming.
Both also feature some really neat additions included in the box. The Victrix packs in a dedicated six-button 'fight pad' module that's excellent for some of the best fighting games. Meanwhile, the eSwap is a great fit for the best racing games with its surprisingly great racing wheel module.
Not in the UK? Check the list below for all the best Xbox controller deals in your region.
