This huge Prime Day Xbox controller deal slashes the Nocturnal Vapor colorway to its lowest-ever price

If you’re looking for a bargain on Xbox Series X and Series S accessories this Prime Day, look no further. You can currently pick up the Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor at Amazon for $53.50 (was $69.99), which is nearly a quarter off its original price.

This is a seriously great deal, bringing this color of the official Xbox controller down to its lowest price to date. And if you had your eye on one of the other hues, there are plenty of great Amazon Prime Day deals there too: the Shock Blue controller is reduced to $48, while the Robot White version costs just $44. So it’s a great time to stock up for your next multiplayer gaming session.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor: was $69.99 now $53.50 at Amazon

Offering $16.49 off its original asking price, this is the best deal for the Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor colorway we’ve ever seen. The Xbox Wireless Controller offers a hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, allows you to play across many devices, including Xbox, PC and mobile devices and offers a whopping 40-hour battery life. It’s a great pad and the deal is only sweetened with that bargain price.



Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor: was £64.99 now £57 at Amazon

In our Xbox Wireless Controller review, we praised the latest update of Microsoft’s versatile gaming pad for its premium feel and improved tactile textures. Its matte finish makes it feel sleeker and more high-end, while the newer textured grips and triggers mean it feels much more secure in your hands.

On top of this, that hybrid D-pad gives you more precise control than either a classic or disc-shaped D-pad could, while remappable buttons allow you to change up the control scheme to suit your play style. The Impulse triggers, which give haptic feedback to your fingertips as you play, are just as great as in previous iterations. And that 40-hour is truly epic, meaning you’ll be able to settle down for some marathon gaming sessions without having to worry about plugging it in. All in all, its a great controller, particularly given this Prime Day deal.

